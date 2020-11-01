BE FAST: Jamaica ranks 100 in the world for strokes

On Thursday, while Jamaicans were hardly noticing — in a year completely dominated by news of the novel coronavirus pandemic — a small but passionate group of people launched the Jamaica Stroke Alliance (JSA), hoping to save lives by quick action.

The group believes that the more people know about the disease, the more they can prevent its occurrence, or when a stroke hits, the greater the likelihood of experiencing the best possible outcome.

The launch of JSA, which was held virtually and coincided with activities marking World Stroke Day on October 29, had a stark message: Raising awareness of the causes, prevention of and the treatment of stroke “is crucial to the health and well-being of all Jamaicans”.

The event featured powerful testimonials from prominent people who suffered strokes, including the much-loved Mr Earl Jarrett of Jamaica National Group and Mrs Hilary Wehby, wife of GraceKennedy's Mr Don Wehby.

“What you see today and hear today is a result of early decisions made at the start of my episode, and the need for a FAST response,” said Mr Jarrett, as he reflected on his own experience with a stroke in 2017.

He underscored the importance of responding quickly if a stroke is suspected, in keeping with the theme, 'BE FAST' — an acronym for the signs to look for to determine whether someone is having a stroke: Balance – loss of balance, headache or dizziness; Eyes – blurred vision; Face – one side of the face is drooping; Arms – arm or leg weakness; Speech – speech difficulty; Time – time to go to the hospital immediately.

Junior Minister for Health Juliet Cuthbert Flynn reported that stroke deaths in Jamaica had reached 2,479 or 13.62 per cent of total deaths in 2018, and that when adjusted for age, the death rate was 65.41 per 100,000 of population, ranking Jamaica 100 in the world, based on World Health Organization data.

That was backed up by Vision 2030, Jamaica's National Development Plan, which says that cerebrovascular disease, including stroke, hypertension, and heart disease, is the leading cause of both morbidity and mortality in Jamaica.

What this means, unfortunately, is that many Jamaicans have either experienced a stroke, or have a family member who has been affected by stroke and are involved in their long-term care.

Clearly disappointed, Minister Cuthbert Flynn noted that although Jamaica had been deliberately focusing on non-communicable diseases over the past two decades, the country continued to experience an unacceptably high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including stroke.

“Even as countries around the world zone in on COVID-19, the renewal call to focus on our overall health and the prevalence of non-communicable diseases has become more relevant, as persons who also suffer from comorbidities have had a higher fatality rate, when compared to others,” she cautioned.

JSA informs us that many factors contribute to the prevalence of stroke, including gender, family history, ethnicity, underlying medical conditions, high levels of bad cholesterol, and lifestyle activities, including cigarette smoking, excessive alcohol intake, lack of exercise, poor diet, and stress.

We salute Dr Kimikawa Morgan Channer, interim chair, and the rest of JSA team for this commendable initiative.