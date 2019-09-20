Be less selective, Professor

Dear Editor,

Having trod the road to Damascus since the 70s, Professor Trevor Munroe has suddenly become the epitome of virtue.

One cannot forget how closely aligned ideologically he was to the ruling People's National Party (PNP) of the time. In fact, it was most comical when he was appointed an “independent” senator by another PNP Administration of the 90s.

Be that as it may, if Professor Munroe intends for he and his National Integrity Action (NIA) movement to be taken seriously he has to be less selective in the issues they take on.

One recalls how vocal he was on aspects of the April by-election in Portland Eastern, specifically as it relates to allegations of vote-buying levelled at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). However, his silence is most deafening regarding the same allegations in the recent PNP leadership election. Not to mention, allegation of intimidation by “washed up dons”.

The goodly professor needs to be careful, as not only is his orange — or is it still red — slip showing, but it could be misconstrued that he is merely singing for his supper.

Donald Gayle

St Andrew