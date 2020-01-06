Be the best you can be in 2020

Dear Editor,

As we begin the last year of the second decade of the 21st century, permit me to wish you and your readers a happy new year and all that is good, uplifting and wholesome for 2020.

As we embark on our journey along the 2020 highway, some of us have made resolutions encapsulating our aspirations for personal, familial, community, city, or national improvements and developments.

If you are numbered among the resolution-making throng, I suggest you direct most of your energy and effort towards achievement of your personal goals. Truth be told, our personal development is the only area of life over which we can exercise great influence. Indeed, improvements in families, communities, towns, cities and national life are dependent on our collective personal improvement and development.

We have little to no influence over another person's behaviour, but we have total control over our actions and reactions. So, if you desire the world to be a better place, start by becoming a better person.

Individuals are the building blocks of families, communities, towns, cities and nations. Stronger building blocks will construct stronger structures (families, communities, towns, cities, and nations).

Whatever the challenge you are facing in your family, community or country, I guarantee the situation will improve if each person resolves to be the best person he/she can be.

Here in Jamaica, for example, where we are facing unprecedented levels of indiscipline and lawlessness in public places, especially on our roads. I submit the situation will improve if each citizen, each driver, commits to obeying all laws regulating our behaviour. It is not much different from what is required to maintain property values in a neighbourhood. The minimum that is required is for each homeowner to maintain his/her property to an agreed standard. Failure to maintain individual properties will see a plunge in property values and, before long, the neighbourhood being described with a word beginning with a 'G'.

I challenge each person to contribute to the building of stronger and better families, communities, towns, and nations by becoming a stronger and better individual.

Let's make 2020 the year of personal responsibility.

Wayne R. Plummer

wayne.r.plummer@gmail.com