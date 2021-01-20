Best wishes for Adam Stewart

Dear Editor,

I want to wish Adam Stewart the very best as he assumes his new role as executive chairman, Sandals Resorts International Group.

It must be overwhelming having lost his dad recently and experiencing the difficult times during his illness which can take a toll, even among loved ones.

Adam's leadership skills are without question; he has been running the ship for a while as CEO and deputy chairman. He was well groomed by his dad — a marketing and branding genius, who was constantly creating, innovating, and reinventing.

I have no doubt that the Sandals Group and other brands under his stewardship will be in good hands as Adam will continue his father's legacy, infusing what he has learned and experienced over the years with his own style, vision, ingenuity, and youth.

More Jamaicans can learn from the legacy of Gordon “Butch” Stewart, and those like him, if only we watched, observed, and listened more. Then we could experience greater success in business and help to make Jamaica a better place to live, work and play.

These are especially difficult times with the global pandemic and decline in international tourism and business in general. I feel Adam will spearhead Sandals during the rough waters and it will emerge bigger and better. We must learn to use low and difficult times to reflect, recharge, renew, and foster rebirth.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com