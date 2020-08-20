Beware COVID-19 scams!

Dear Editor,

Fake investments and even work-from-home opportunities are being advertised on social media sites and via WhatsApp encouraging desperate individuals to “take advantage of the current financial downturn”.

Currency (f/x) trading platforms are using e-mail and adverts on social media to entice unsuspecting victims to put money into fake companies using fake websites. This includes soliciting COVID-19 donations to fake charities.

Many individuals are job hunting due to the pandemic, as a lot of businesses have either downsized or simply closed their doors permanently. Amidst the stress of losing a job and searching for something new, the last thing anyone want is to get caught up in these type of scams.

Educating ourselves on how to differentiate legitimate job opportunities from scams is the best source of protection from becoming a victim of fraud.

Here is a list of key indicators that a job posting is actually a scam, and what to do when your suspicions arise:

* Scam jobs use keywords in the job descriptions such as “work from home”, “work at home”, or even phrases such as “quick money” or “unlimited earning potential”. The catchphrase is: “No experience required.”

When you see these types of postings, tread lightly. A scam job description also tends to have a lot grammatical or spelling errors. Each industry or legitimate job will usually have essential keywords or processes to reference. Yet, when it's a scam, these will likely be omitted from the description.

Any job posting where you are being requested to send a payment for an application, a background check, or some sort of employee processing fees, perhaps even payment for uniforms, should always be vigorously investigated. The scam will also request personal identification information prior to completing the hiring process. These are clear signs of danger.

Old scams have new twists; from free travel membership clubs to making millions without any experience. Now, because of COVID-19 there are scams targeting people buying medical and sanitation supplies online. It is recommended that consumers only do business with verifiable vendors.

Leave nothing to chance. If something seems too good to be true, most often it is not good.

Contact the Ministry of Labour for assistance in vetting any suspicious employment postings. The Fair Trading Commission is also a good source for validating companies offering medical supplies and related products.

Michael Diamond

President

Consumers Intervention of Jamaica

consumersinterventionjamaica@gmail.com