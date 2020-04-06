Beware spin corona times

Dear Editor,

I usually don't reply to articles on Russia which are mostly reprints from Associated Press (AP), so one doesn't really expect fairness and objectiveness. But, at the time when all nations have a common cause in the fight against the coronavirus, an attempt to use the pandemic for political purposes, as in an article published in the Jamaica Observer on April 4, 2020 'Russia detains activists trying to help hospital in need', deserves a response.

The article tries to present as something positive what, in reality, was a reckless action by a group of political activists.

At a time when the Russian Government has introduced strict measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, four carloads of people in violation of self-isolation regulations went from Moscow, which had at the time had 2,923 cases, to the Novgorod region, with only three cases, which thereby in effect means endangering the safety of the local people.

The article says their action was motivated by good intentions to help a hospital in need, forgetting to mention that this “hospital in need” didn't have a single patient with coronavirus.

AP implies that the police action somehow was connected to the fact that the leader of the group criticised Russia's response to the coronavirus outbreak while mentioning that Russia had 4,149 cases (as at April 3) which actually proves that the Russian Government is doing a pretty good job, at least so far.

So what we have here is not a charitable act, but an attempt by Opposition activists to score political points.

That's why this incident didn't merit much attention in Russia, but was blown out of proportion by AP. Well, nothing new here.

Vladimir Vinokurov

Ambassador

Russian Federation to Jamaica

russianembassyjamaica@gmail.com