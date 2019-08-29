Biggest party in sport returns to Sabina Park

Dear Editor,

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) bowls off on September 4 with three-time and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders facing off against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Queen's Park Oval. This, the seventh edition of the CPL, promises the usual bumper crowds and tons of excitement.

The Tallawahs, seeking their third title, begin their quest against the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Queen's Park Oval on September 6 and, whilst the Trinbago Knight Riders welcome the addition of Kieron Pollard to their squad, the Tallawahs see the return of their talisman Chris Gayle.

The return of Chris Gayle is not just good news for the Tallawahs players, but also for the loyal Tallawahs supporters.

How so?

Sabina Park, home ground of the Tallawahs from the inception of the CPL, had only received two matches last year, which the Tallawahs won. The other three 'home' matches were played at Lauderhill, Florida. needless to say the Tallawahs lost. This year, though, all five home matches for the Tallawahs will be played at Sabina Park. Supporters will have five, yes, five opportunities to see the Tallawahs and Chris Gayle live in action.

With Sabina Park seeing less international limited overs cricket, the CPL has become a favourite for cricket lovers; hence, the disappointment and uproar when only two matches were played at Sabina Park last year. The return of the Tallawahs home matches to Sabina Park also makes the Tallawahs a greater force with one of the best home records in the tournament's history when playing at Sabina Park.

The Tallawahs will boast an action- packed batting line-up, along with Gayle's return, as Chadwick Walton will also turn out for the Tallawahs this year, strengthening a batting line-up that will include the likes of Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Glen Phillips — all of whom can be match winners. With such a strong batting force fans can expect boundary-laden innings from the Tallawahs; sixes and fours should flow aplenty.

Gayle, Walton and Phillips are expected to get the party started in the power play. Powell will keep the momentum going through the middle overs. And if Gayle is still at the wicket, the 'Gaylestorm' would be well underway. By now the platform would have been set, and if for some reason you missed the Gaylestorm you'll definitely need to get your vuvuzelas ready for the big finish: the Russell-mania show.

The bowling unit may not be as fearsome, but West Indies speedster Oshane Thomas is sure to provide some sweet, sweet chin music, keeping opposition batsmen on their toes. And if the rest of the bowling unit remains disciplined, bowl in the right areas, use variations, and are supported well by their fielders, then they just might get the job done.

When the biggest party in sports — the CPL — returns to Sabina Park on the 12th, 13th, 15th, 18th and 19th September, where will you be? Will you be watching the Gaylestorm from the George Headley stand or the Russell-mania show from the North Stand? What about taking in the sweet, sweet chin music from over by the Party Stand as you party the night away? Whichever stand you choose, Sabina Park is the place to be. Be there, or be square.

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com