Bipartisan support needed for road repairs

Dear Editor,

After reading about the plight of the chief executive of the National Works Agency (NWA) and other readings about our current road network situation I have arrived at two positions regarding the funding of our road repairs, with the second having to do with how we go about road repairs and, perhaps most importantly, de-politicising this aspect of our development.

With regards to helping to fill that $1-trillion pothole, I accept the recent proposition of levying a small premium on each litre of gasoline sold at the pumps with the agreement that every single cent is spent on repairing our road network. This special levy will be paid by the users of the road, whether it be private or public. A small consistent levy is a lot more affordable than the churning out of thousands of dollars to facilitate repairs caused by the state of our roads. This will create a new revenue stream from which the NWA can start new projects, or even properly complete projects that have been done before.

A key part of achieving this objective is to de-politicise road repairs. With bipartisan support the NWA can commence a national evaluation of our roads and create a priority list that is made known publicly. The agency can then proceed to address each in the given order.

These types of actions require bipartisan support to ensure this project isn't used to galvanise any bases or to demonise any party as being insensitive to the state of roads that would be further down on the priority list.

This, I believe, is a practical application to begin the process of road repairs. I feel many of us would agree to such a plan and levy if we are assured we no longer have to swerve for our lives.

The National Works Agency should not have to aim to please the sides of the political aisle when deciding to repair roads.

Adrean Gentles

Gentlesadrean123@gmail.com