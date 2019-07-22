Birthday bash for a new prince?

Dear Editor,

Let me try to get my head around this wild rumour which could never be true.

Peter Phillips, president of the People's National Party, and someone who presumably would have some influence and not a little say in setting dates, is to defend his presidency against challenger Peter Bunting on September 7.

One of my best friends is celebrating her, well, shall we say, “undated” birthday with a bashment on September 7.

Hmmm, let me think. I wonder who else is celebrating a birthday on September 7?

No, no,no... tell me it's not so.

Tell me that Norman Manley's party is not going to be subjected to yet another act of monumental political ineptitude by the same actor who has made it par for the course over the past four years.

C'mon, Comrades, tell us you're not planning a birthday bashment for a new prince on September 7. For, surely, if true, that would be the ultimate example of “divine intervention”.

So, tell us it's not true. Mash down that lie!

Errol W A Townshend

Ontario, Canada

ewat@rogers.com