Bishop's pardon and road recklessness

Dear Editor,

Recent videos showing a black Mercedes-Benz executing a stunt called a doughnut or 360-degree turns at a traffic light in the Corporate Area have created quite a media stir.

The driving stunt was later followed by a “part two” showing the alleged driver surrounded by paparazzi giving an apology to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bishop Gary Welsh, who was the head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).

ACP Welsh came in for a battering, especially from bus and taxi drivers, who are of the view that the stunt driver was not even given a slap on the fingernail for his dangerous action. The bus and taxi operators say that the police unfairly target them on a daily basis and put their vehicles on wreckers for the simplest of things, when they are in no way a danger to themselves or other motorists.

The police are also criticised for giving 'blys' to luxury vehicle drivers who can 'let off a ting' in exchange for not being prosecuted for committing traffic offences.

The stunt driver's pardon comes at a time when the Ministry of Transport is reporting an increase in road fatalities of 19 per cent over the same period last year. Many families are mourning the loss of their loved ones and property because of motorists having 'fun' around a steering wheel.

The lawlessness on Jamaica's roads has reached unprecedented levels, and this has resulted in the formation of the PSTEB and the harsher penalties in the soon-to-take-effect new Road Traffic Act, with the view of bringing some order on our roads.

ACP Welsh blundered big time with the publicised pardon and continued south when he proposed traffic customer service centres. Suffice it to say, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson intervened and sent the Bishop to the 'dressing room'.

The public hopes and trusts that the PSTEB, the new Road Traffic Act, and the hundreds of cameras installed across the island will amount to safer roads.

Hezekan Bolton

H_e_z_e@hotmail.com