Dear Editor,

If anyone were to ask a Jamaican what are the colours of the Jamaican National Flag, the expected response would be “black, green and gold”.

As to the significance of each colour: The sun shineth, the land is green and the people are strong and creative. Black depicts the strength and creativity of the people; gold, the natural beauty of the sunlight and the wealth of the country; and green signifies hope and agricultural resources — or something not too far-fetched from this.

It is now the height of the Emancipendence celebrations, arguably the period in which the Jamaican culture and pride are really placed at the forefront of the national agenda. Multiple events are scheduled to celebrate. It is, however, rather unfortunate that we are still not using, or rather placing emphasis on the use of the actual national colours at these events.

Black, green and yellow is now the order of the day; be it flags, drapes, costumes, programmes, pamphlets, flyers, posters, they are all decked with yellow au lieu de gold.

It amazes me the amount of time, effort and money is spent to host the events celebrating our national pride and our legacy (past, present and future) — and I do laud all those who make these happen — but if we are going to invest in these celebrations we need to get the colours of the flag right.

And it's not just yellow, often the shade of green used is also an eyesore.

There are specific guidelines pertaining to the national colours, which I expect organisers of events around the Emancipendence celebrations to be informed of and observe. There is no 'wash out' green or lime green.

Truthfully, it is my opinion that, as a country and as a people, we need to take greater pride in appreciating our culture and legacy, even the very minute detail of colour or shade.

We should hold stakeholders in these civic events more accountable for using the correct colours to truly depict our country, Jamaica, land we love!

Richard Palmer

Educator and youth advocate

richardpalmerjm@gmail.com