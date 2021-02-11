Black history hoax

Dear Editor,

It is interesting the hoax that black history celebration has turned out to be — and, not by any surprising changes in the observances, but by the inevitable unfolding of the truth.

The truth is that we are empty shells making sounds without substance; mere words that blossom without roots to validate them.

If we were to confront ourselves honestly in the mirror we would see a desperation and poverty of soul staring back yearning for external validation, even as we speak of black accomplishments and offer reasons for self-assurance.

If we were to confront ourselves in the mirror we would see no collective bond of brotherliness, or any united hope for which there is no shortage of utterances. But we would see enduring selfishness and an individualistic survival culture. We would observe envy and 'bad mind' and 'red eye' starring back in betrayal. We would see a false sense of self-exhibition, and in braggadocious display of one's means of life — cars and a prodigious lifestyle — taking priority over humanity. That's the reflection we would see in the mirror.

Celebrating black history as presently suggested is like adding the paint to a construction job before the building is on the way.

Therefore, I am calling for a month for black affirmation; championing dignity and self-worth. Sadly, I'm afraid we may find that only God can effect this in us.

Homer Sylvester

Mount Vernon, New York, USA

h2sylvester@gmail.com