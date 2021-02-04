Black History Month: No more powerful

Dear Editor,

As relevant as it was then, Black History Month remains now, as it is a celebration of the race our ancestors have run, and the race we continue to run in pursuit of unmitigated freedom. Each day we are reminded that, though the physical chains of slavery are gone, the mental shackles remain, and it is my belief that the seemingly insurmountable hurdles that exist within this black nation can be conquered through an appreciation of our shared history and a willingness to continue the fight.

With greater focus and collaboration, the celebration of Black History Month should stimulate discussions around issues that both divide and embarrass.

As a nation, we must acknowledge that slavery is ripe with heroes, such as Paul Bogle, Sam Sharpe and Nanny of the Maroons, and homage should be paid to all heroes, popular and unpopular alike. It's equally important that our unmentioned forefathers and mothers, the ones who continually imparted wisdom gained through the experiences not accounted for in the history books, are remembered through occasions like Black History Month. Armed with this knowledge, it is our responsibility to ensure that we properly chart the course of our history. We must seize the opportunity to preserve our culture in novel ways, through the appropriate institutions such as museums, galleries, and libraries, which not only preserve archival records of the evolution of our culture but also legitimise it.

Therefore, it is incumbent on our leaders and cultural activist groups to liaise with these cultural institutions to preserve documents, artefacts, and the accounts of events that shaped our history. Additionally, I encourage artists and other creative expressionists to play their part in preserving and promulgating our history by doing murals, poems, and producing pieces of abstract art that depict our past and current reality as we continue in our pursuits.

Despite enslavement and centuries of brutal discrimination, black people are a testament to the human spirit. We are continuing the fight against oppression and we must do so in unconventional ways. We must continue to exemplify the phrase “I am my brother's keeper” and we must be inspired by the actions of each other.

Be inspired by Miss Ivory, a market vendor who did not hesitate to give me $50 on my money to purchase a green plantain from another vendor as she saw me digging through my bag to find the additional change. She never had to, but she whispered and said, “Each one, help one. That is how I was brought up.”

Let us be inspired by Mr Smith, the taxi operator who ensures his passengers enter their homes and closes their grille/doors before he drives off.

Let us continue to be intentional about our blackness. Young queens and kings must be encouraged to embrace their melanin, kinky hair, and pronounced physical features. My parent's parents will tell you that this was not a luxury they experienced.

Therefore, as we celebrate this Black History Month, let us reflect on those who served us greatly and let us continue to preserve all that is good about being black, as “there is no more powerful force than a people steeped in their history. And there is no higher cause than honouring our struggle and ancestors by remembering.

Tia Ferguson

Vice-President

Generation 2000

g2kconnect@gmail.com