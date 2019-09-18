Blatant inequality!
Dear Editor,
A picture is worth a thousand words!
Well, these two pictures pack a punch that exposed the inequality and segregation that dominate the justice system in the mighty USA.
If indeed we are friends of the country, where very many of our people now seek new opportunities and must abide by the laws, shouldn't the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seek clarification from its counterpart in Washington about this disparity in the administration of justice?
One of these days our Jamaicans in the Diaspora might find themselves in a situation similar to that of disadvantaged Tanya McDowell, merely because she is black and poor.
They must be prepared to face the consequences of racial discrimination.
Donald J Reece
Archbishop Emeritus
Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston
djr@cwjamaica.com
