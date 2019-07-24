Boarding the plane and 'flinging di biggest stone backa mi'

Dear Editor,

I am a retiree who has been living abroad for some years and, despite being discouraged by friends and family, I decided to return to beautiful Jamaica to enjoy my culture and people for the rest of my life.

I am now having a change of heart after experiencing a knife-point robbery in broad daylight in my driveway.

I was approached by three men who identified themselves as police. They ripped my gold bracelet, chain and watch from my person while threatening me with ratchet knives. A fourth person sat at the wheel of the getaway car, a white Toyota.

They searched my car while enquiring where I had “the money”. Before I could respond the three men joined the fourth in the car and slowly drove away.

Now, here is the saddest part. When my neighbour realised I had been robbed she got on the phone desperately trying to summon the police, to no avail. Both the emergency and main police station lines could not be reached. I was only able to make contact with the police after two hours.

The culprits made off with my jewellery and keys to my car, grille gate and front door.

I am still in shock but continue to believe the vicious predators could have been caught if the police telephone lines had beenworking.

These crooks were in no hurry, taking the time to assure my neighbour that everything was okay and getting her to believe they were friends of mine.

Not until two-and-a-half hours later did the police attend and only after I spoke with a member whose private cellphone number I had.

After getting into my apartment, I had the fear of these crooks returning, unlocking my door and entering, and taking my car. After all, they had all my keys.

I decided to seek further help from the police by requesting increased patrols. Again, no answer after several attempts and so I dialled the emergency number (119) and was shockingly put on hold. I was holding for about two minutes when the call disconnected.

I should point out that this is my second experience of not being able to contact the police by phone. On the first occasion I was given an unsatisfactory excuse by a senior member. I am yet to receive a reason for my second experience.

This time I will be boarding the plane and flinging di biggest stone backa mi. Sadly, I will never return, ever, not even for a vacation. I am now seeing the light and can now understand why so many Jamaicans abroad will never return.

It's quite obvious that crime is one of the biggest problems with Jamaica and when tourism goes dawg nyam unnu supper.

A tip to law enforcement and the general population regarding crime in Jamaica: From the blatant robberies and other crimes taking place throughout the country, the scum seem to know exactly what they can get away with. The scum often commit their crimes in broad daylight, without wearing disguises, knowing it is unlikely they will be brought to justice.

The predators know the police will never get there for at least 2 1/2 hours after devouring their prey. But then they will be long gone.

How can crime be reduced when citizens cannot contact the police, not even by way of their emergency number?

Shame on you, Mr Commissioner and Mr Minister of National Security! Wake up and do your jobs!

Until the Government reduces the crime rate nuff a wi fariner naah come back.

God bless Jamaica and the decent citizens, and to the predators: you shall burn in hell fire, as the older generation would say.

I will now board the never return to Jamaica train.

Deverton Clarke

Mandeville, Manchester