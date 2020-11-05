Boys should never raise their hands to girls

Dear Editor,

I am very concerned about society and all well-thinking Jamaicans should be at this point. From high-level corruption to a high crime rate, there is a clear indication that something is utterly wrong with society and our social values and norms.

There are many instances from which to draw conclusions, but the recent occurrence that I find most disturbing is a video that went viral on social media of a young man physically assaulting a female while everyone stood by, watching, laughing, and uttering expletives in an almost joyous tones. The incident seemed to have occurred in an abandoned or unfinished building.

Growing up I was always told not to hit girls, even if they are the ones who started the fight. I remember one instance my sister and I got into it, and we fought. Mark you, it was nothing like what was displayed in the video, but she cried and reported it. After explaining to my mother what had transpired, and that she was the one who had used an object to hit me in the back, I got a walloping and was scolded for fighting with a girl, and not because she was my sister.

I was furious because, in my mind, I did nothing wrong. My mother realised that I was still upset and she called me and explained to me that no matter what a girl did to me I should never raise my hands to her.

While I was still upset, I understood what she was saying.

I don't know the context of the video, nor do I wish to, but whatever transpired before the camera started to roll this young man should have walked away. What's worse, no one tried to stop him. Instead, they all thought it was funny.

When did society come to this? How can we rebuild a damaged society when the people in it seem incapable of distinguishing right from wrong.

It is time for well-thinking Jamaicans to take a stand and stand by the security forces. That is the only way we can rebuild and reclaim our nation.

Nickoy Brown

nickoyb@yahoo.com