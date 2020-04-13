Bring back our Jamaican citizens!
Dear Editor,
Up until recently I gave the Andrew Holness/Christopher Tufton-led Government nine out of 10 for the the manner in which they have been handling the coronavirus outbreak in Jamaica. But denying citizens of Jamaica landing rights into their own country is wrong, heartless, unlawful, and unconstitutional.
On this Prime Minister Holness blundered badly, and I call upon him to correct this wrong immediately.
Bring back our Jamaican citizens home.
The cruise ship workers were here in Jamaican waters on a ship that had no virus. Plus, they were not on vacation, they were working, as ordinary Jamaicans do, earning good foreign exchange for Jamaica as they send money back as remittances. Now they have been sent to Europe, which is being devastated by the COVID-19.
We should correct this wrong!
Michael Chamunda Williams
michaelchamunda@yahoo.com
