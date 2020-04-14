Bringing home Jamaicans stuck overseas

News that Portugal has also refused landing for the cruise ship Marella Discovery 2 with 45 Jamaicans aboard is naturally heartbreaking, even if the decision is understandable in this miserable COVID-19 environment.

The assistance promised by the Government for Jamaicans in similar situation outside the island — after the 45 ship workers had to leave without landing in Kingston recently — could not come a day too soon.

The Jamaicans knew what it meant to be so near but yet so far when their ship anchored in the Kingston harbour, refuelled and waited for docking clearance but was forced to leave a day later, claiming they had received no word from the Government.

The foreign ministry yesterday countered the claim by the Marella Discovery 2.

Still, many Jamaicans are now facing an uncertain future, some on ships wandering the oceans seeking an unlikely port which would receive them, despite the global lockdown against that accursed coronavirus.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness acknowledged the plight of Jamaicans overseas experiencing hardships, and promised they would be assisted with funds that had been raised or would be raised through various efforts, presumably including Sunday's telethon.

Mr Holness said the Government was considering a protocol for what would be a controlled return of Jamaicans overseas, but made it clear that it would not be a wholesale allowance of people to return here.

Moreover, the Jamaicans returning home would have to go into State quarantine facilities, partially at their own expense.

There are certain hard truths that must be faced as Jamaica grapples with the coronavirus, in common with all other countries which are doing what they can to protect their populations.

Until the spread of the virus is brought under some reasonable measure of control, Jamaica cannot fling open its borders for anyone to come in, and that includes our beloved compatriots. That certainly would be malpractice at the expense of the rest of the country.

But as Jamaicans cannot force any other country to accept them, we have a duty to do everything we can to bring them home. Yet, realistically, the country cannot afford the huge financial cost to bring them home.

We suggest using the recent Florida example to take in any Jamaicans who come into our waters. In that case, passengers from the cruise ship the Zaandam and its sister ship the Rotterdam were carefully freed from their cabins and allowed to touch dry land, following the removal of 14 critically ill people who were wheeled off to hospitals.

But only Jamaicans would be allowed to disembark, given our limited capacity to handle large numbers of foreigners.

Buses would then take those passengers — who were showing no symptoms after being screened and cleared by paramedics — directly to the quarantine centres, escorted by police on motorcycles. Anyone with symptoms would be taken to hospital.

That solution would be late, of course, for the 45 on the Marella Discovery 2, unless the ship could be invited back to offload those passengers. There are more Jamaicans than those 45 who are stuck overseas, whether on land or sea.

At last count, there were five ill-fated ships with an estimated 5,000 passengers still roaming the high seas. We know there are some but not how many Jamaicans are on them.