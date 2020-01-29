Britain must not shut door on refugees
Dear Editor,
Stories of migrants who sink in the Mediterranean, suffocate in lorries, or suffer from hypothermia are becoming common like daily bread.
European countries should redouble their combined efforts and knowledge to find permanent solutions to end the misery caused by the lethal journeys being taken by migrants.
Britain has a long, positive history of offering international protection to people who have escaped severe homophobic attacks; civil wars; political persecutions; domestic violence; and discrimination on race, nationality and ethnicity. Boris Johnson should continue to offer sanctuary to genuine refugees and stop denying an estimated 2000 refugee children across Europe that have family in the UK a way out of diabolical conditions they are experiencing.
Handsen Chikowore
London, UK
hchikowore@hotmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy