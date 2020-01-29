Britain must not shut door on refugees

Dear Editor,

Stories of migrants who sink in the Mediterranean, suffocate in lorries, or suffer from hypothermia are becoming common like daily bread.

European countries should redouble their combined efforts and knowledge to find permanent solutions to end the misery caused by the lethal journeys being taken by migrants.

Britain has a long, positive history of offering international protection to people who have escaped severe homophobic attacks; civil wars; political persecutions; domestic violence; and discrimination on race, nationality and ethnicity. Boris Johnson should continue to offer sanctuary to genuine refugees and stop denying an estimated 2000 refugee children across Europe that have family in the UK a way out of diabolical conditions they are experiencing.

Handsen Chikowore

London, UK

