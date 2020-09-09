Brogad, follow Busta, not Seaga

Dear Editor,

Letter writer Fabian Lewis, in a piece published in the Jamaica Observer on September 7, 2020, characterises as “hogwash” those who see the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) shellacking of the People's National Party (PNP) as a threat to democracy. He's right!

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has before him the precedents of two past JLP leaders who won back-to-back elections: Sir Alexander Bustamante and Edward Seaga. He may well be tempted to follow the example of his mentor, Seaga, who won the lottery of all politics when Michael Manley refused to contest the 1983 election, leaving him with all seats in the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament. Jamaica was in the palm of his hand and everything was at his feet. But Holness ought to think carefully before copying Seaga.

Contrary to popular opinion, in my view, Seaga squandered a once-in-all lifetime chance to push through many legislative changes which would have laid the foundation for a better Jamaica. Instead, the tough “Mass Eddie” of the 1960s-1980s became the genial “Uncle Eddie” of Jamaica House. The “One Don” Jamaicans in and outside the JLP knew so well that he suddenly became “Mr Democrat” and “Mr Capitalist”, notably appointing independent senators and flooding the shelves with every luxury item imaginable “to make the people feel good about themselves again”. Dining out on Ronald Reagan's no-limit credit card, he received enormous support from the USA, second only to Israel.

Yet, his beloved Charter of Rights only came to fruition after his departure from Jamaica House; his hobby horse, a fixed exchange rate akin to Barbados and Belize, never happened.

By 1989 the voters threw him out anyway.

Holness is now besieged by our discredited, copycat, chattering class to appoint independent senators, enact fixed election date and impeachment laws, and other assorted governance gimmicks. None of them will save a single life, put a single dollar in a Jamaicans' pocket or a single plate of food on the table. He should ignore them.

The acid test of his governance is the current pandemic. This is life and death, not just for individuals but for the nation. Models of 1.5 million Jamaicans being infected are unimaginable. This cannot be allowed to happen. He must do whatever is necessary to prevent this. As we have seen from around the world an economy cannot survive or recover unless the virus is brought under control. Half-hearted, “Mister Nice Guy” measures will not work. In a lifetime, having observed all of Jamaica's leaders at work, I have no doubt what a Bustamante would have done in these circumstances.

There are only two kinds of discipline – self-discipline and imposed discipline. Jamaicans clearly do not possess the former. Bustamante would have ignored the bleeding hearts and human rights advocates. He would have imposed laws with teeth and enforced them with penalties that bite. End of story.

Finally, on crime: We now hear loud cheers that there is consensus between the JLP and the PNP. Consensus is usually better than conflict in a crisis. But if the PNP says two plus two equals three, and JLP says two plus two equals six, and they come to a consensus that two plus two equals five, where does that get us? It's simple: After all the social intervention, states of emergency (SOEs), zones of special operations (ZOSOs), if criminals do not fear apprehension, conviction, and tough sentencing there will be no deterrence, no progress. Better forensics, smarter cops alone will not work unless our many archaic laws are amended. There are too many outdated laws still on the books. Although it's not a criminal law, for instance, we still have the Debtors Act that was enacted in 1872, Smh! Going through our antediluvian criminal laws, root and branch, and bringing them into the modern age of smartphones will enable us to triple the conviction rate. It could be a task all those bright law students at Norman Manley Law School might be engaged to tackle.

Errol W A Townshend

Ontario, Canada

ewat@rogers.com