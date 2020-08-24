Brogad has always pumped money into education

Dear Editor,

We are now into the home stretch for the 2020 election and the People's National Party (PNP) is out the gates with its manifesto, which contains some very interesting ideas about education — some doable but questionable, especially with the impact of COVID-19 on world economies, and, of course, our local budget.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness can be proud of substantial additional funding for education as minister of education 2007 to 2011 and as leader of the Government from 2016 to 2020.

The very same critics of the non-mandatory contributions policy are now asking the Government to allocate $10,000 to the rich and poor for 'back-to-school'.

The Holness Administration increased funding for zero to three years at the early childhood education level and secondary education up to grade 13 for all. This was supported by no less a person than Senator Damion Crawford, the “PNP Manifesto Man”.

The Holness Administration launched their zero to 30 policy to ensure every youth got a good start up to at least age 30, led by former Youth Minister Floyd Green. This was evidenced by the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme; Career Advancement Programme (CAP); National Youth Service Corps; and the successful merger of HEART Trust/NTA, Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning (JFLL), and Apprenticeship Board. Every Jamaican youth now has access to the education and training they wish.

The 'first in a family scholarship programme' is far less potent than universal education and training for all. A careful analysis of the budget during COVID-19 tells us there is no additional $3.5 billion available to add to the already $15-billion tertiary budget. I'm not sure how they will find 10,000 scholarships either, as, on an average, we have about 43,000 people per age cohort and 75,000 students enrolled in all our tertiary institutions.

A better option would be that all students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) get non-paying fee choices in approved courses in public tertiary institutions. The Government is already helping to funding those universities/colleges.

I have every confidence that Brogad will find the money for any educational plan he announces. I believe in his track record, not Damion Crawford and the PNP.

Deanna Lewis



Kingston 20

deannalewis876@yahoo.com