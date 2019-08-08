Building a better Jamaica
Dear Editor,
I am proud to be Jamaican and equally as proud to be a part of the transformation period that is taking place in this island of wood and water.
Since 1962, we have struggled as a nation to cope and manage our own internal affairs and create our own personal mark on this planet. However, no longer are we known as just another British colony. Instead, we are the island to visit with the most creative people, the fastest man in the world, a booming tourism industry, economic growth in effect, and unemployment decreasing gradually.
I admit, though, that there is still much to accomplish.
If, as a country, we can reduce the crime rate there will be a greater door opened for further foreign investment and relations. Think of the companies that our Government can partner with to better the nation and its people!
Furthermore, there are still many children who do not have access to education because their families cannot afford to send them to school. There are still communities in which children are forced into adult roles and, sadly, there are many mental health issues which have gone overlooked, including issues affecting some of our men who still do not speak about how they feel. Once we can fix these issues and others we will become more than a paradise island and evolve into a First World Caribbean nation.
It is not far-fetched belief, as in our 57th year of Independence we can see the transformation that has taken place. Roads are being fixed, more businesses are being built, and more visitors are coming to experience the culture and the change.
We simply need to include our communities in decision-making and consider their input if we intend to achieve our Vision 2030 goals.
Andre Heslop
andreheslop9@gmail.com
