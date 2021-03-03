Bunny Wailer was a supporter and activist

Dear Editor,

Bunny Wailer is dead, but will live on forever in Jamaican and world history as Bob Marley and Peter Tosh have done.

He was the third member of the famous Wailers, who took Jamaica to the world through their music and performances, making Rastafari reggae music one of the most popular and stimulating music genres.

Bunny Wailer, like so many other outstanding Rastafari musicians and spiritual revolutionary figures, was dedicated to African and worldwide equality for the black race as the original people of Earth.

The outcome at this time on Bunny Wailer's death is that Rastafari is now regarded as one of the world's most popular and influential social, religious, and political movements that is growing by leaps and bounds daily.

Bunny Wailer was one of the foremost supporters and activists in the Jamaican and world ganja movement. He proudly spoke of his father, who was a grower in the early days, and he continued to use his resources to promote the ganja plant in Jamaica for Rastafari sacramental and worldwide medicinal, therapeutic, health, wellness, and recreational use.

The fact that the Ganja Growers & Producers of Jamaica (GGPAJ) exists and Jamaica has a fledgling ganja industry is due to the pioneering work and sacrifices made by Bunny Wailer, the elders of Rastafari, the Wailers, and Rastafari across the globe. We respect this and are sad over his death, but will continue to honour his memory and send our condolence to his family, loved ones, Rastafari, and the dancehall.

Richard “Dickie” Crawford

President

Ganja Growers & Producers Association Jamaica

richard.dickie.crawford@gmail.com