Butch's secret of 'smadditisation'

Dear Editor,

News of the death of Gordon “Butch” Stewart brings to an end an era of one who discovered the secret of “smadditisation”; that is, “find out what people want, give it to them and, in doing so, exceed their expectations”. In other words, through excellent customer service. This secret formed the core of his successful business practices.

The people of Manchester have a special place in their hearts for Butch Stewart who, as the guest speaker at the inaugural awards banquet of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce (MCC), held in March 1997, told his audience that “the Spirit of Mandeville was the second A310 aeroplane purchased by the new Air Jamaica”. We felt like “smaddy” and were proud. It brought great joy when we flew on this aeroplane named after our town or saw it landing at the airports.

He was also a supporter of Mandeville's quest to have an aerodrome and, at the same banquet, pledged US$10, 000 towards the cost of a feasibility study to help speed up the plans. He said, “I am sure that the business community, including the bauxite and tourist sectors, would benefit greatly from the facility.” ( The South Coast Reporter, March 1997)

Around 1995 I had the privilege of sailing on his yacht, Lady Sandals, during a travel agency familiarisation tour in Miami, Florida, where we discovered the “101 ways of eating pasta”. We were “smadditarised” as we learned that one could actually enjoy a wholesome meal without the traditional meats, rice, and tubers.

My greatest experience with Stewart's generosity was in January 2001, when Sandals, through their Kingston office, sponsored my US-dollar based tuition fees at Codrington College, and air travel tickets for two years at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Cave Hill, Barbados. It was the company's policy to encourage and expose Jamaicans to different cultures and experiences in other countries, and I was very fortunate in receiving their help, for which I am truly grateful. I graduated from UWI Cave Hill in October 2002 as a “smaddy”. This was before the establishment of the Sandals Foundation in 2009.

It's my hope that other service industries, especially our banks and government agencies, will emulate Butch Stewart's legacy of smadditisation through excellent customer services.

My condolence to his wife Cheryl, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. May his soul rest in peace.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com