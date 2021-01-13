Butch Stewart has footprints none can fill
Dear Editor,
People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. — Maya Angelou
My wife and I only met Gordon “Butch” Stewart later in life; however, we have admired him for decades from a far.
We did not have the opportunity to spend much time with Butch, but our meetings were always engaging and meaningful.
As I read the chronicles of his life from those who have known him for many years, I realised that my experiences with him, though short and few, are consistent with others.
Butch was an icon, innovator, and a trailblazer, and the world, not just the Caribbean, has suffered a huge loss. He has left a lasting impression on us all.
The Butch Stewart I know was very kind and thoughtful; he immediately embraced me as a fellow Jamaican entrepreneur. I always looked forward to seeing him as he took a real interest in my entrepreneurial experiences and showed a genuine curiosity in the road I travelled from St Thomas, Jamaica, to Toronto, Canada. While my endeavours pale in comparison to his, he gave me an invaluable audience each time we met.
I believe each of us must leave a legacy; each of us must leave footprints to show the way for those who follow. Butch Stewart has left massive footprints that none of us can fill, but we all must endeavour to follow.
Wayne Purboo
Toronto, Canada
