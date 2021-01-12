Callous robbery

Dear Editor,

I wish to express disappointment and shock at reports of Saturday morning's robbery of the Creative Craft Plus building on Hanover Street in Kingston.

This form of criminal behaviour is not just callous, but a blatant attack on the disabled community, who are among the most vulnerable in our society.

I ask anyone with information on this incident to come forward and give information to the police so that those responsible can be held accountable for their actions.

The trade centre, which employs and trains individuals who are blind and visually impaired, specialises in chair caning as well as wicker furniture making and repair.

I also urge members of society to reach out to indiviudals among us with disabilities and to show care and support where possible.

Karl Samuda

Minister of Labour and Social Security