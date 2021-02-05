Can't do as you wish, Dr Chang

Dear Editor,

In light of Parliament's current discussion and of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica's (PSOJ) consensus, a couple of reminders may be helpful.

Justice Bertram Morrison's Supreme Court decision went well beyond ruling the several detentions presented to him to be in violation of their constitutional rights and breached the constitution itself. He pointed out that use of the Emergency Powers Act (EPA) in the Government's declarations of states of emergency (SOEs) was entirely unlawful because the EPA refers to section 26 of the constitution, which was repealed in 2011. Further, contrary to the SOE declarations, there were, in fact, judging by what the constitution requires in sections 20 (2) and 20 (5), no emergencies at all that could justify SOEs.

As Justice Morrison's arguments make very clear, the Government's position has been overturned, and no going back to the current SOEs can be considered. This turns us to the enhanced measures proposed in the consensus reached last summer. Yes, that step needs to go forward. At the same time, need I say it — and, of course, PSOJ President Keith Duncan well knows it — legislation, by itself, is not the answer. It is also its implementation along with other complementary activity.

So, in the meantime, with all the coordination called for, there is social intervention that can be implemented right now. What this demands is not only the kind of infrastructural input with which the business sector can be called on to help, but also the social inputs that several members of the consensus already have on the table.

These latter ideas have been, in several instances, evaluated as highly effective and in relatively small areas quite successful. The critical factor in these social interventions is focus, which has to be on the young men in desperate need of real parenting, schooling, training, and opportunities, as well as on their communities in which values have been eroded and trauma is deep.

On the other hand, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang's desire for the Government to have a free hand to do as it wishes leaves me very uneasy. The Government has had this freedom for five years and what has it done with it? Evidence of consultation with public health experts and with scientists, or of consideration of their recommendations, has never been made public. Does it exist?

No, Dr Chang, wheel and come again. Come with collaboration with the Opposition in the consensus. The PNP says it is willing.

Horace Levy

halpeace.levy78@gmail.com