Caribbean needs policy

Dear Editor,

Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections (CAFFE) is relieved and pleased that the conflicts relating to the general election in Guyana have finally been resolved. CAFFE congratulates President Mohammed Irfaan Ali on his assumption of office as the head of the Guyanese Government.

CAFFE also commends the people of Guyana for their patience and forbearance during the protracted delay in bringing the matter to a conclusion so that a Government, elected in accordance with the constitution and laws of Guyana, could assume office.

CAFFE now sincerely hopes that all relevant parties will now co-operate in ensuring that the transition is completed in a smooth and efficient manner, and that the composition of the new Government will, in accordance with the declaration in its constitution, “Celebrate our cultural and racial diversity and strengthen our unity by eliminating any and every form of discrimination.”

However, CAFFE is strongly of the view that the people of the Caribbean Community should not be satisfied with what has taken place, but should learn from its lessons and seek to prevent a recurrence of any similar experience in our community.

The electoral process is at the very foundation of our democracy. Free and fair elections and the integrity of the determination of the results are therefore of critical importance.

CAFFE calls on Caribbean leaders to formulate a convention on electoral systems which requires electoral systems to meet prescribed standards and to provide for the expeditious and just resolution of electoral disputes.

Dr Lloyd Barnett

Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections

dr.lgbarnett@gmail.com