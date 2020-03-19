Caricom must have a role in Guyana's election impasse

Dear Editor,

In the darkness of disagreement, Caricom's helpful intervention in trying to resolve the general election process at the request of both President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was a ray of light.

All Guyana should have welcomed it, as most Guyanese did.

It is a wholly legitimate role of community that must not be smothered under any pretext whatever.

It is utterly regrettable that, despite the highest-level agreement between the political leaders of Guyana and five Caricom heads of government acting for the community, the invited Caricom team to oversee the recount of the votes has had to withdraw.

Guyana is being deprived of regional and international approval and the opportunity for global respect at a time when it matters most.

Caricom has not closed the door to proving the preciousness of its familial ties with Guyana; it can still play the role Guyana's two political leaders agreed it should.

What is required now is for all to place the interest of the nation above other narrow considerations that could mar the country's prospects and retard the strides that the people of Guyana have made collectively.

I urge that peace and progress be pursued lawfully and transparently.

Sir Shridath Ramphal

Former foreign and justice minister

Guyana