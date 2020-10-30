Carol Dorman Higgins is a blessing

Dear Editor,

In the Jamaica Observer publication of October 13, 2020 there was a report on the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service awarded to Carol Dorman Higgins for her work in the health sector in Whitfield Town, Kingston.

Dorman Higgins indicated that she has been organising the 'We Care Health Fair' in Whitfield Town for several years to honour the memory of her late mother who passed away in 2004. She stated that her mother had instilled in all her four children values, like caring for others. I was impressed by what she has been able to accomplish to assist the Whitfield Town community to address several of their medical and other needs.

She organised these activities in addition to executing her duties as an attorney-at-law at National Housing Trust (NHT).

I was particularly pleased to learn of her family's involvement in the Whitfield Town Church of God since my own family worshipped at that church in the early 50s. We, too, were impacted by the spiritual values which helped to influence our lives in a positive way.

In fact, I am convinced that the values instilled in Dorman Higgins have made the Whitfield Town community and, by extension, the Jamaican society a much better place.

Lennon C Henry

Lauderhill, Florida, USA

c/o dahliareckord@yahoo.com