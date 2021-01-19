Chang spilled some beans

Dear Editor,

Recently, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang spilled some very dangerous beans, but it was nothing wise people did not know before.

He said governments, past and present, are complicit in keeping the people in poverty. Like that was news! However, it was good to get confirmation from the horse's mouth.

Again, all the ills perpetuated year on year within the Jamaican consciousness from that systemic oppression have taken toll, especially on that same portfolio — the same portfolio that gets blamed for its inability to control decades of crime.

There was a case of a grandmother and her grandchildren being killed for what was described as “a relative relation”. Despite making the news, Jamaican media personality Dennis Brooks was up in arms over the lack of public outcry at this all-too-frequent occurrence — families being targeted for their relatives' dealings. I wondered who would the public complain to or what could they do? What good would it do? Except say you can be a victim of something. There wasn't anyone to hold responsible, although I am sure the community know 'whodunit'.

Not trying to be cruel, but it's true that this sad state of affairs has been going on for a long time. The cause is the dearth of true leadership.

If Jamaicans really wanted these things to cease, we'd have stopped them a long time ago. Crime and reprisal are ingrained in society and we are going to see more unless the people really get #woke.

We can't rely on or blame politicians alone anymore; we are the ones suffering and should take responsibility for our lives and safety.

Fact is, lots more happen, much more than most people know; but we don't hear about it.

I'm not insensitive or desensitised, but this is a threat to our national security. Our political leaders, the ones who are supposed to enforce laws and protect citizens, have reneged on their sworn duty and are keeping their heads from it.

Requesting public vocalisation was unnecessary due of the numerous public advocacy groups that exist. They are quite silent when it comes to victims, but not the actual perpetrators. Being vocal about the atrocities to show people abhor them is nothing but pretentious platitudes. Talking doesn't resolve anything — especially if the right people aren't talking.

The Government is responsible for its citizens' security and should take it seriously. The security forces are defenceless; hindered by corruption, mistrust, and inefficient operations.

Chang's admission sums up why crime continues.

Happy New Year! I hope 2021 will be a great one.

Colette Campbell

rastarjamaica@yahoo.com