Changing of the guard in women's tennis

Dear Editor,

Serena Williams has been the standard-bearer in women's tennis for years. With 23 grand slam titles, there's no questioning her position as one of the greatest female tennis players of all time.

Her quest to equal and surpass Margaret Court's record of 24 titles was dealt another major blow when she was outclassed by Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals of the recently concluded Australian Open. Serena's last grand slam victory was at the 2017 Australian Open, having been eight weeks' pregnant. After returning from maternity leave Serena has been to four Slam finals — a feat matched only by Naomi Osaka. And, while Serena has lost all four of her finals, Osaka is yet to taste defeat.

Serena's legacy is etched in history, but with her deteriorating speed and movement, and a serve that's no longer reliable, it appears her best days are behind us. Her fall, however, has coincided with the rise of Osaka. The 23-year-old now has four grand slam titles and the signs are that she will go on to win many more. The likes of Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis, who were once the faces of women's tennis, won five slams, so already Osaka is right behind these former champions.

The win over Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final cemented Osaka's status as the queen of hard courts. The final itself wasn't a classic by any stretch of the imagination; it was a pretty straightforward victory, but it does prove that she can withstand the pressure of the favourites tag — a sign of a true champion.

Having now won both the Australian and US Open twice, being the queen of hard courts might be a title that sticks; understandably so, since she's yet to show similar quality on grass at Wimbledon or the clay at the French Open. It's something we can be sure she and her team are aware of, and they'll have the opportunity to prove she is more than a hard court specialist in the upcoming French Open and Wimbledon championships in a few months' time.

Success isn't always imminent and as such failure to win a slam on the clay or the grass this year should only be seen as a blip in her career — bearing in mind that age is on her side. She has clearly shown that she has not only the talent and skill, but also the mental fortitude that is required to achieve continuous success at the grand slam level.

So while many of us are saddened and disappointed with Serena's lack of grand slam success in the recent past, we can delight in the rise of Osaka. Similar to Serena, Osaka possesses a strong service game, she's an excellent returner of serve, and strikes the ball with ferocious power — a skill set required in this modern era of women's tennis.

Osaka has become the standard-bearer of women's tennis and, as tennis lovers, we delight in her progress and achievements and send many congratulations to the rise of this new champion. It is the hope that she'll cop many more titles and become one of the greats of the sport.

Kemar Bogle

