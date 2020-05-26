Dear Editor,

Wow, May is almost ending. However, in my opinion, the cause of children has hardly been announced during this Child Month. It has not even been seen or heard, like children used to be told.

This is the most disappointing Child Month ever.

Yes, the Jamaican term “Ah bay” comes readily to mind.

Women and their children are very much the worst prisoners in the COVID-19 lockdowns. We will not hear the true stories until we all escape this present-day holocaust.

Ul Jem

jem.ul@yahoo.com