Chin up, Minister Bartlett

Dear Editor,

The wave of COVID-19 has undoubtedly created a ripple effect in the tourism sector across the globe resulting in a dispirited atmosphere stemmed from the temporary closure of numerous hotels and attractions, coupled with the postponement and perhaps cancellation of several key events locally.

Tourism's contribution to Jamaica's economy is a highly dominant and impactful one. Jamaica is ranked in the top 20 globally as one of the best travel destinations, and second in the world for prioritising tourism. Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and his ministry have worked assiduously over the years to reinvest and commit to totally redefining the concept of Jamaica's brand regionally and internationally.

Life is quite an unpredictable force. Sometimes it brings into play a season that, regardless of all the initiatives, preparedness, and policies instituted to safeguard against certain disasters and mishaps, several islands are still vulnerable because of their locations.

Jamaica's tourism sector, like many others across the world, is currently suffering from fate, perhaps worse. The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that up to 50 million travel and tourism jobs are at risk and trillions in lost foreign earnings are slated to occur globally due to the current pandemic.

It is quite evident that the events will get worse before we begin to experience brighter days again. Most notably, the Indonesian resort island of Bali, with a population of just over four million people, known for its very popular idyllic tourist hot spots, is now in severe panic mode as 80 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) comes from the tourism sector. Jamaica's tourism sector accounts for at least 50 per cent of its GDP, as, thankfully, Jamaica is blessed with other performing sectors, a poised Government, and many ingenious minds that can actively seek to develop and tap into alternative modes of income and aid in pumping more energy and sustainable ideas in other areas until we are able to clear these choppy seas.

Minister Bartlett, your commitment and dedication to the sector is unrivalled. Furthermore, I applaud your Government's recent efforts amidst this unprecedented crisis to promptly mobilise funds through the COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) programme to facilitate assistance for thousands of hospitality workers that are scheduled to be gravely affected in the coming weeks/months until this tide blows over.

Minister, don't be disheartened during this very difficult and dicey phase. Instead, remain vigilant, have a positive outlook, and be open to new possibilities. Have no doubt, this resilient and vibrant industry will raise its head in victory once again. I share this quote by Bob Marley, “You never know how strong you truly are until being strong is your only choice.”

Tara Henry

henry.tara42@gmail.com