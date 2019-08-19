Chris Gayle — legend

Dear Editor,

West Indies' long-standing batting star Chris Gayle is not only a great batsman, like Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Vivian Richards, the great George Headley, and Sir Donald Bradman, and more, but he is also a legend.

He has moved from greatness to a legend. Do you agree with me?

If sixes and fours only could make a cricketer become great, Chris Gayle would be the first one.

If blasting consecutive sixes in the stands for a brief moment were a competition, Gayle would win.

If scoring runs on a fast rate, only, could make a batsman becomes great, Gayle would be the first to be that great one.

When Gayle looks like it, and feels like it, no one can match him when it comes to hitting long sixes and fours.

When he is on fire, or on the go, no batsman can stand in his shoes when it comes to hammering a cricket ball all over the ground and into the stands. He shows no mercy to bowlers.

Gayle has the 'killer instinct' and was carved out and talented to blast any bowler, any bouncer, any googly or rising delivery to no-man's land, or even into the commentary box.

No matter what Virat Kohli does, is doing, or will do; no matter how many centuries or half-centuries he has made; no matter how many times he has been given man-of-the-match in a cricket game; no matter his record or average, he is not as good as Chris Gayle, especially when it comes to hitting sixes or scoring fast.

Donald J McKoy

donaldmckoy876@gmail.com