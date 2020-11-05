Christian voters' dilemma

Dear Editor,

Christians in the US were faced with a voting dilemma in the 2020 presidential election. The choice between the Republican and Democratic candidates for president was analogous to having to choose between a rock and a hard place.

On the right, you have the incumbent who is unlike any previous occupant of the Oval Office. Then on the left there is the challenger whose conduct is more compatible with the dignity and prestige traditionally associated with the office.

The choice would be a simple one if the only issues at stake were the candidates' personality, conduct and suitability for the position of president, but there were other factors at play.

Although the incumbent's presidential credentials are less than desirable, he has made judicial appointments and other decisions of importance to the Christian community and has stemmed the rising tide of cultural attacks against Christianity.

The suave, polished, sophisticated career politician challenger would restore prestige and respectability to the office, but he supports issues that are diametrically opposed to foundational Christian beliefs. These issues such as when life begins, abortion rights, and the definition of marriage are non-negotiable for born-again Christians who hold the Bible to be the infallible word of God.

So that was the dilemma facing the Christian voter.

The US is in the midst of a culture war and a lot is riding on this election. Faced with two imperfect candidates, do you vote for the classier candidate or the one who is advancing issues of vital importance to Christianity?

Is the incumbent's championing of some Christian values a sufficient reason to overlook his crass, outlandish, and narcissistic behaviour? Will a win for the incumbent motivate him to moderate his behaviour and see him becoming the leading voice for equality and unity in the nation? Or will his re-election be seen as approval to continue with business as usual?

Those are some of the questions the Christian voter must answer with direction and guidance from the God of all knowledge and wisdom.

Wayne Plummer

Wayne.r.plummer@gmail.com