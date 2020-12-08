Christmas in prison can be lonely

Dear Editor,

Due to the novel coronavirus emergency all visits to correctional services have been suspended as a needed precaution to avoid the spread of the virus in institutions where social distance is not possible due to overcrowding.

Inmates do not receive family visits and this means no food, no clothes, no money to spend at the tuck shop.

Loneliness has been affecting inmates, especially juveniles, children between 12 and 18 who miss their families and feel the lack of interaction with them. Families are also affected by the lack of contacts with their beloved relatives.

The last report from children agencies highlighted the dramatic increase of violence among wards.

Juveniles need guidance and isolation is contributing to the creation of trauma.

Christmas is around the corner and Stand Up For Jamaica, a human rights non-government organisation, does not wish to leave anybody behind.

We therefore have decided to provide, with the consent of Department of Correctional Services, some Christmas gifts to the inmates to show that they are not forgotten during Christmas.

If you wish to join us and help with a donation you can contact us at our office.

Let's celebrate this difficult Christmas with the commitment to give a helping hand in solidarity with the most fragile people.

Maria Carla Gullotta

Stand Up For Jamaica

131 Tower Street

Kingston

carlajamaica51@gmail.com