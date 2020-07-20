Clive Duncan — the consummate professional

Dear Editor,

The late Clive Duncan was respectful and respectable. He had a sense of maturity, poise, and level-headedness. He never wasted time on stage, as a member of the national pantomime, or as a cast member of the classic stage play Bedward, or on the set of Lime Tree Lane, where he gained much recognition as the no-nonsense local Constable Drapus Upton. Duncan was the consummate professional. People will certainly miss him.

Yet, at this time, his family, along with all the others who became his family, through their interactions on various levels, should be proud to have known such a multidimensional and talented human being.

He was not provoked by nonchalance, or any idle scheme.

He had his quiet ways

And dared to transform his dreams,

According to his purpose upon this earthly scene.

If there was a shadow-side to him,

It never showed itself

And even in his darkest hour

He wore the shield of confidence.

He left before the rest of us

Since all his work was done.

Some may think he rests in blankness

But his essence is with the sun.

He is actually gone to freedom

A space outside of sorrow

Towards which each of us will soar,

When our today turns

Tomorrow!

Clive!

Enjoy the full light of the glory

As the guides within the other realms

Welcome you to their dimensions,

In which spirits blend.

Erica Brown Marriott

c/o piapam2014@gmail.com