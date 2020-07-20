Clive Duncan — the consummate professional
Dear Editor,
The late Clive Duncan was respectful and respectable. He had a sense of maturity, poise, and level-headedness. He never wasted time on stage, as a member of the national pantomime, or as a cast member of the classic stage play Bedward, or on the set of Lime Tree Lane, where he gained much recognition as the no-nonsense local Constable Drapus Upton. Duncan was the consummate professional. People will certainly miss him.
Yet, at this time, his family, along with all the others who became his family, through their interactions on various levels, should be proud to have known such a multidimensional and talented human being.
He was not provoked by nonchalance, or any idle scheme.
He had his quiet ways
And dared to transform his dreams,
According to his purpose upon this earthly scene.
If there was a shadow-side to him,
It never showed itself
And even in his darkest hour
He wore the shield of confidence.
He left before the rest of us
Since all his work was done.
Some may think he rests in blankness
But his essence is with the sun.
He is actually gone to freedom
A space outside of sorrow
Towards which each of us will soar,
When our today turns
Tomorrow!
Clive!
Enjoy the full light of the glory
As the guides within the other realms
Welcome you to their dimensions,
In which spirits blend.
Erica Brown Marriott
c/o piapam2014@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy