Close school doors until January
Dear Editor,
With this coronavirus pandemic so wicked and wild and unpredictable, already claiming the lives of 70 people so far, we should focus our attention on the reopening of schools for next January, instead of the coming October.
In the meantime, students, teachers and parents should use the rest of the time to do some research and amendments, while the Government should continue to put some preventative measures in place and gather some more insights on management as we continue the fight against this virus.
Also, postponing the reopening of schools until next January would allow the new minister and the Ministry of Education more time to put things together so that normality can be restored as time goes by.
We all need to put our shoulders to the wheel and obey the protocols for successfully combatting this pandemic which is robbing us of many things, among them our people, our time, our sporting events, etc, and making life more difficult, more challenging, and painful for all.
With untimely deaths sweeping the world, now more than ever, collectively and individually, our only hope is that God is alive and He sees and knows everything. We call upon His invitation to love, mercy, grace, and forgiveness to us.
Donald J McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
