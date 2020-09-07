Community sexual grooming: cute or criminal?

Dear Editor,

It's been happening for a long time but getting worse by the day and without any attempt to seriously address and correct the problem.

The video forwarded to me by a colleague advocate can only be described as the “heights of abomination”. It featured a little boy, seemingly no more than nine or 10 years old, performing dry sex, “doggie-style”, or what is popularly called “daggering”, on a young woman to the wild cheers of the crowd gathered around them and loudly egging him on.

As the boy moved at an increasingly feverish pace, thrusting his pelvic area into the rear end of the woman bent at her knees, a female voice could be heard screaming in the background, “Gwaan deh, mi son”, “Go inna it mi baby”. It went on for what seemed like an interminable period of time.

There is no doubt that what I was watching was a clear-cut case of child abuse and sexual grooming. The questions to be asked, however, are, “Does the mother or the community know that, and are the authorities prepared to hold anyone criminally accountable?

And what about the rest of us in the society — those of us who've seen the widely circulated video? Do we have a collective responsibility to act or have we come to accept this type of depravity simply as “popular culture” for which nothing can or should be done?

Our children deserve to experience the innocence of childhood free from abuse, intimidation and exploitation, and parents and communities cannot be exempt from taking responsibility for acting in contravention of the country's child protection laws.

Community sexual grooming can be effectively eliminated with a combination of persistent public education and persistent prosecutions.

Let those of us who care about the welfare and well-being of the youngest amongst us close ranks and speak with one voice as we strive toward building a Jamaica truly “fit for children”.

Betty Ann Blaine

Founder, Hear The Children's Cry

Founder, Youth Opportunities Unlimited

e-mail: bab2609@yahoo.com