Comprehensive plan for water resilience needed

Dear Editor,

Jamaica needs a comprehensive plan to build our water infrastructure and resilience.

Like clockwork, our country faces an annual water crisis, which has an immense impact on the lives and livelihoods of our citizens. Year after year, millions are spent in an emergency response for drought alleviation.

The emergency response is welcomed as people need water now. But our investment in our water infrastructure should not fall short of tangible and permanent solutions. Long-term strategies should be devised, as they are very necessary for efficiency and sustainable development.

With COVID-19 taking residence amongst us, it highlights the reality that many of our citizens do not have equal access to running water or even access to potable water. With the benefit of the technology as it is now, there are opportunities to be explored, such as desalination. The initial cost may be great, but the price that our citizens are paying without access is even greater.

It is time for real action to be taken and critical investment made to secure access for all citizens.

The end of our ambitious strategic road map, Vision 2030, is not very far away. Water security is a vital component in achieving our sustainable development and prosperity.

After all, water is life.

Sujae H Boswell

sujaeboswell@gmail.com