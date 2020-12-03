Comrade Lloyd Hay

Dear Editor,

It is with deep sadness that the People's National Party pays tribute to Lloyd Hay, former Member of Parliament of St Catherine North Eastern, who passed on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Lloyd Hay was an outstanding farmer, business owner, and community builder. He served the community of Guy's Hill, St Catherine, as his father Lucien had done before him in working with Norman W Manley to develop the Guy's Hill Welfare Centre.

Lloyd Hay also served in the political vineyard, notably as the first candidate to represent the People's National Party in the St Catherine North Eastern constituency in 1976.

The country is particularly grateful to him for his dedicated service as a justice of the peace.

He passed leaving three children, including Sharon Hay Webster, who represented the People's National Party in St Catherine.

In this time of mourning we pay tribute to this outstanding Jamaican for his service to his country. May his family and community be comforted by the warm memories in this time of bereavement.

