Conditions in neighbouring Haiti ripe for a COVID-19 explosion

Despite having one of the lowest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, Haiti is being watched for an explosion in coronavirus infections, making it a concern for neighbouring Jamaica, a popular destination for Haitian refugees.

A weekend report by the British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC) said that with only 60 ventilators for a population of 11 million people, Haiti was the most vulnerable country to the coronavirus in the Americas.

For a better understanding of the gravity of the situation in the French-speaking country, Jamaica pre-COVID-19 had roughly 30 ventilators, and last week Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton announced the amount had been tripled to almost 100 after generous donations from several entities.

Moreover, the true number of ventilators in Haiti is actually closer to 40, and maybe 20 of those aren't working, while “only a very, very limited group of doctors” know how to operate them, BBC quoted Mr Stephan Dragon, a respiratory therapist in the capital, Port-au-Prince, as saying.

Haiti, up to Jamaica Observer press time, reported 47 cases of the coronavirus, with three deaths. But many more cases may be going unreported, especially in remote areas where levels of testing are low and enforcement of social distancing is patchy at best, BBC said.

The Haitian population, 60 per cent of which exists below the poverty line, also suffers high levels of diabetes and other health conditions, and a major coronavirus outbreak would place an unbearable strain on a collapsing health-care system.

What Jamaica has to contemplate and plan for, however, is the frequent arrival of Haitian refugees, most of them economic migrants either seeking haven in Jamaica or washed up on our shores by turbulent seas on their way to the United States.

The shortest distance between Jamaica and Haiti is 538 kilometres or 334 miles. That and the historical fact that Haitians fleeing major disasters at home have invariably chosen Jamaica for refuge, making the arrival of boatloads of them a familiar occurrence on the north-east coast, notably Port Antonio.

The most recent arrival of which the Observer is aware was that of four Haitian men who made it to St Margaret's Bay, Portland, on November 27, 2019, days before China announced the Wuhan-originated virus now known as COVID-19. They were reported to be severely dehydrated, weak, and hungry.

Jamaicans, as they are wont, have generally been hospitable to the arriving Haitians, whether just out of the kindness of their hearts or, as reports said in the past, that single Jamaican women have been quick to offer the unmarried men a home. Then there is the infamous guns-for-drugs trade which, admittedly, involves further co-operation between our nationals.

The affinity goes even further back to the time of the Haitian Revolution between 1791 and 1804, in which the African slaves liberated themselves from French colonial rule and declared their independence.

Their joy was relatively short-lived as that event set the country on a path to the most blinding poverty known to man, after the French hit back economically.

If COVID-19 becomes the latest disaster, as it may, there is every likelihood that many Haitians will again seek safer haven in Jamaica. We had better be prepared.