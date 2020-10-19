Congratulations, Audrey Tugwell Henry
Dear Editor,
Dr Devon Crossfield, president of Church Teachers' College Alumni Association (CTCAA), and members of its executive extend warmest congratulations to alumnus Audrey Tugwell Henry on her recent appointment as president & CEO, Scotia Group Jamaica, effective January 1, 2021.
Tugwell Henry, as a graduate of the Class of 1985, specialised in English and physical education. Her personal philosophy, “You never truly give of your possessions; it is when you give of yourself that you truly give,” and her achievements over the years are the fulfilment of her alma mater's mission for its graduates — to have a “zest for knowledge so that they will be motivated to continue lifelong learning”.
The CTCAA commends you on this latest success as the embodiment of the possibilities of teachers, who have dedicated themselves to serve whether in or outside the classroom.
Caritate et sapientia educare (To nurture through love and wisdom).
Dudley C McLean II
Public Relations Coordinator
Church Teachers College Alumni Association
alumni@ctc.edu.jm
