Congratulations, Boris Johnson

Dear Editor,

I would like to congratulate Boris Johnson for being appointed as new prime minister for Britain.

I trust that he will navigate through the deep waters to make Britain a great country again.

I am appealing to Johnson, who once led the foreign office, to use his stamina and charisma to influence countries that have the worst human rights abuses to immediately stop the abuses. He should not entertain them.

These countries include Zimbabwe, Burma, Iran, and Pakistan.

Tapiwa Muskwe

Stockwell, London

United Kingdom

