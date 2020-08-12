Congratulations, Senator

Dear Editor,

We are pleased at news that Senator Kamala Harris has been selected to be the running mate for US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

We rejoice with Harris because she represents hope and the future.

The obvious, however, cannot be denied. What we celebrate may well be her weaknesses in the race, but we rejoice anyway.

She is a woman and a person of colour. These are, sadly, not defining traits for a leadership position in the “land of the free and home of the brave”, but we march forth behind her trusting that she will rise above the tide.

Harris will be a part of a heritage that features Barack Obama and John Lewis. And has a legacy of a Jamaican father and American-Indian mother.

May her ancestors clear the way for her, and may she remember that she is the product of a long fight to equality.

We do not blindly support her on the basis of her heritage, but will hold fast to the policies she will advocate and the pieces of legislation she will advance should she be elected to office.

Afronose

