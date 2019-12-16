Congratulations, Toni-Ann, our beautiful queen of hearts!

For the fourth time in the history of post-independent Jamaica the spotlight from the international beauty pageant stage has been cast squarely on our beloved island.

On Saturday, Miss Toni-Ann Singh, the young university graduate who has roots in the parish of St Thomas, set our hearts aflutter when she emerged victorious over a field of more than 100 beautiful young ladies to capture the coveted Miss World title. In the past this crown has been held by her countrywomen Carole Joan Crawford, Cindy Breakespeare and Lisa Hanna.

Her win has once again given Jamaica some of that priceless publicity that many crave but never experience.

This is by no means the first time that this little piece of rock has commanded the world's gaze. Indeed, we have become so accustomed to having moments such as this, that for many the full breadth and magnitude is easily taken for granted. As a result, we don't always manage to take full advantage of what this can mean for moving our country forward in a tangible way.

This latest milestone in Jamaica's journey joins others of which we should be proud. These include the exploits of our athletes including double world record holder, Mr Usain Bolt; Olympian, Mrs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce; the achievements of Ms Tessanne Chin and Mr Dalton Harris on international talent shows; Mr Bob Marley's 1977 album Exodus being named Album of the Century by Time magazine; and the Jamaica Stock Exchange being designated the best performing stock exchange in the world.

These are but some of the moments from which we should be taking our cues as a nation and using them as stepping stones to truly make the country the place to live, work, do business, and raise families.

There are so many moments from Miss Singh's performance at Miss World that we can use as a blueprint to move ourselves and our country forward. Her poise, charm, and endearing personality proved that as Governor General Sir Patrick Allen puts it: “There's nothing wrong in Jamaica that cannot be fixed by what is right with Jamaica.”

Therefore, the question is, how do we harness all these moments, achievements, and incredible highs that we experience as a country to reap the ultimate benefits.

Using the example of Miss Singh's mother, Ms Jahrine Bailey, whom the beauty queen described as her greatest inspiration, more love, attention, and opportunity need to be poured into our young people. Ms Bailey ensured that her daughter was exposed to a well-rounded upbringing, not to be defined by her rural start. As a result she selflessly poured time, effort and love into her daughter, enrolling her in voice, piano, violin, and dance lessons, as well as a choice formal education.

The youth of this country need to be shown this level of unconditional love and support by parents, and indeed those in leadership positions. The truth is there is nothing but positives to be gained by such efforts.

Miss Singh said it best on the Miss World stage: the efforts of her mother and father are the reason she could stand before the audience at the ExCel auditorium in London.

It is therefore up to us as a nation to use these as teaching moments; instances from which we can learn and, by extension, improve our own lot and those around us.

Congratulations, Queen Toni-Ann, you have won our hearts!