Coronavirus infection not a death sentence

Dear Editor,

Disease outbreaks caused by any new infectious agents such as the 2019 novel coronavirus are often associated with misinformation and misconceptions which can result in inappropriate and uncalled for individual and societal response.

The following are important points in need of clarification:

First of all, with an assessed case fatality rate of less than two per cent, it is a fact that most individuals infected with the coronavirus, over 98 per cent, recover completely. It is primarily the elderly, the very young, and those with other diseases who are at risk of dying. It is therefore important that the public, including health care professionals, know that coronavirus infection is not a death sentence, to avoid unnecessary panic and inappropriate actions and attitudes.

Secondly, as pointed out by experts since the current outbreak began, every year during the flu season the influenza virus kills thousands of individuals in the United States alone, and by all measures is a much greater threat than the Wuhan coronavirus.

These facts, combined with the fact that coronavirus infected individuals can be asymptomatic for up to 14 days, makes it imperative that health care authorities consider carefully the value and cost-benefits of control measures which can add to public misconceptions and anxieties.

Key health education messages should focus on regular handwashing, good cough etiquette, and avoiding closed crowded spaces, especially when experiencing flu-like symptoms. Seek prompt medical attention if symptoms worsen, especially in the elderly, very young, or in those with other illnesses.

Dr Michael Coombs

Public health specialist

Former senior director

Ministry of Health.

nafjamaicawi@gmail.com