Could COVID-19 really be airborne?

Dear Editor,

The past couple of months have been devastating as the dreaded coronavirus has been rocking the world, putting a strain on our health care system and causing everyone to be in a state of panic. Thousands of lives have been lost as this dreadful virus sweeps across the globe.

As I watch the updates every day, I can't help but wonder: Could this virus be airborne?

Since its emergence, scientists have been saying that it is transmitted through droplets. According to the World Health Organization, droplet transmission occurs when one comes in close contact, about one metre, with an infected individual who is displaying respiratory symptoms, such as coughing or sneezing and therefore becomes at risk of having his or her mouth, nose, or eyes being exposed to potentially infective respiratory droplets.

On the other hand, airborne transmission refers to situations in which droplet nuclei, whether residue or dust particles, containing microorganisms can remain suspended in air for long periods of time. These microorganisms then enter the body through the upper and lower respiratory track causing the person to become infected.

Based on research that I have carried out, the droplet nuclei can remain suspended in the air for long periods of time and can be carried by the wind over great distances.

Now, COVID-19 has been sweeping across the globe like a rocket, taking many lives with it. Thousands of individuals are infected daily, and the numbers are rapidly increasing.

The question now is: Are these droplet nuclei from COVID-19 patients being spread through the air? The answer to this question could very well be one of the pieces to the puzzle.

Until we find the answers that we seek, I pray that God will continue to keep us safe, and that we will continue to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves, our families, and those around us.

Be safe and God bless.

Gillian Brown

c/o jillybartley25@gmail.com