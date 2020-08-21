COVID-19 crisis diminishes the value of labour

Dear Editor,

On March 23, 2020 the world changed. The Federal Reserve announced it will do whatever it takes to keep the US economy afloat. It escalated quantitative easing and buying bonds.

As of August 12, 2020 the Federal Reserve has US$4.32 trillion in treasuries. It is by far the largest holder of US treasuries. Japan has US$1.27 trillion and China has US$1.08 trillion. This is equivalent of using a credit card to pay off a credit card.

Banks in the US and around the world have cut back on loans due to increased risk. This will eventually lead to bank failures because banks make the majority of their profits via loans. Since the financial crisis many people have not been paying their loans. Banks have given a grace period, but if the economy does not improve loan payments default will increase exponentially.

Scotiabank left nine Caribbean countries because they believe the future is not promising. The way our economy is being managed is increasing the likelihood of economic meltdown. Jamaica must diversify.

In Jamaica, and globally, workers' rights will be diminished. That is what the financial reset is all about; making big business bigger. When a government calls certain activities essential it really means they are too big to fail. For a fisherman that lives hand-to-mouth fishing is not essential. It is totally irrational, except with a pre-eminence of capital over labour.

Money means more than life. This would likely be done irrespective of which party forms the Government. It is the mindset of our ruling elites, regardless of ethnicity or political persuasion. The economy is to support life; not life is used to support the economy.

To be fair, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has tried to balance both economy and health, but he has some philosophical biases that most Western politicians have — capital is supreme.

As a people, we must prepare for a fight. This is just the beginning. Regardless of who wins the next election pressure will be brought to bear to cut the public service and become more efficient, which really means value money more than life.

The private sector moves of pay cuts is only the camel getting its nose under the tent, but it will eventually get under the tent. I believe in balance, but this COVID-19 crisis and the way it is being managed have made capital super dominant.

Businesses should make a profit, but not at any cost. Human prosperity is more precious than gold.

Brian E Plummer

brianplummer@yahoo.com